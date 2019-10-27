|
|
Jane E. (Quick) White, age 86 of Stow, OH and formerly of Mentor, OH died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Akron General Hospital, Akron, OH. She was born July 27, 1933, in Willoughby, OH.Mrs. White was a retired bus driver for the Mentor Exempted Board of Education System.Jane enjoyed playing cards, going on outings with her friends, and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made sure to show them off to the residents of Stow-Glen.Survivors include her children: Barbara J. Bungard and Harvey G. White, grandchildren: Chris (Kara) Bungard, Matt (Katie) Bungard, Scott (Cassie) Bungard and Krystyna Pierce-White, five great-grandchildren: Owen, Aoife, Alice, Maire and Liam, brother: Phil (Bobbie) Quick and niece: Linda Hood, as well as other nieces, nephews, and cousins.Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years: Robert C. White, parents: Gordon and Ethel Quick, sisters: Anna Jean Jennings, Jean Bertha Winfield, and Martha Babcock.The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060A funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the funeral home.Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, OH.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to the Willoughby Christian Church, 4249 River St, Willoughby, Ohio 44094.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 28, 2019