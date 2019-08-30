Home

Jane (Richert) Hollinger Obituary
Jane (Richert) Hollinger, 83, passed away on August 4th, after a brief illness. A loving wife, sister and aunt, she was born on March 15, 1936, to Joseph and Julia (Findura) Richert, in Pittsburgh, PA, and graduated from Shaler High School in Glenshaw, PA. After graduation, she began working in the office of Glenshaw Glass. She moved to Akron and from there, was a longtime resident of Northeast Ohio, living in Willoughby for over 40 years, working until her retirement as a personal assistant to a local family. Jane was an accomplished ice skater in her youth, was a member of the Pittsburgh Figure Skating Club and continued to enjoy the sport for many years. She loved animals and had a fondness for Golden Retrievers. Jane had a special connection with God, she and her late husband were longtime, active members of The Church in Wickliffe and previously, Willoughby. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Julia Richert; her beloved husband, Edward Hollinger; and sister, Edwina Cogar. She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her sister, Ruth J. Artzberger (George “Sonny”), of NJ; nieces, Diane Artzberger, of NJ, Bonnie (Eric) Grolemund, of Georgia, Ralph Anthony Jr., of Washington and Darren Anthony of Utah; brothers-in-law, Thomas Hollinger and wife, of Pittsburgh, and Norman Cogar, of Wisconsin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Knollwood Cemetery, 1678 Som Center Rd., Mayfield Heights, OH 44124. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or the shelter /rescue of your choice. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
