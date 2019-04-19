Home

Jane (Clough) Steinicke, age 78, of Concord Twp., OH, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family after a four-month battle with cancer.She was born September 7, 1940 in Cambridge, OH. Jane was a graduate of Collinwood High School, Lakeland Community College and Ursuline College’s Interior Design program.She enjoyed playing cards, reading/discussing books with her book club, golfing, and vacationing in Hilton Head and Europe with her husband, Jack.She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jack E. Steinicke; daughters, Susan Steinicke, Kristen (Patrick) Fath, and daughter-in-law, Kristin (Karl) Steinicke-Hagedorn; grandchildren, Ryan and Kalli Steinicke, Hayden and Michaela Fath; sister, Patricia (Clough) Frohnapple; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Steinicke) Lewis; and four nephews, two nieces and their beautiful children.Jane was preceded in death by her son, Jack Edward Steinicke; parents, Albert and Mabel (Lanning) Clough; and brothers-in-law, Bernard Frohnapple and Jack Lewis.The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH.A Celebration of Jane’s life will be 5:00 pm Saturday April 27, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane’s name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O.Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, or www.hospicewr.org; or , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
