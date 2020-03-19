Home

Janet A. Charnoky, age 88, beloved daughter of Michael A. and Marie B. (nee Duke) Charnoky (both deceased). Loving sister of Louise A. Charnoky (deceased), Richard J. Charnoky (deceased), Fred P. Charnoky (Marlene). Dear aunt of Michael Charnoky and Christy Armstrong (Jim). Great aunt of Catherine Charnoky. Memorial Service will be held later. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
