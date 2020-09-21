Janet C. Stohlmann, 78, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died September 19, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born July 18, 1942, in Cleveland. Janet worked at Bailey Controls for 15 years and also at Brookdale of Mentor Nursing Home as care giver for Alzheimer’s patients. She was a 1961 graduate of Eastlake North High school whose hobbies were gardening and cooking. Janet enjoyed motorcycle rides and road trips with her husband, George. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite Holiday was Christmas, where she always had a houseful on Christmas Eve that was always special. Survivors include her husband, George Stohlmann; children, Deanne (Todd) Seaman, Suzanne (Lee) Federici, Dorrie Butera, and Jennifer (Mitch) Rennie; nine loving grandchildren; one loving great-grandchild; her siblings, Christopher Baley, and Susan (Gary) Wisdom; and her son-in-law, David D’Angelo. She was preceded in death by her son, James Kozak; daughter, Lisa D’Angelo; parents, Anne Baley and Ernest Baley, Sr.; and her brother, Ernest Baley, Jr. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family requests contributions be made in Janet’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com
