Funeral Mass for Janet D. (nee Belanger) Davis, 82, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mrs. Davis passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Slovene Home for the Aged in Cleveland. Born March 10, 1937, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime Willoughby resident. Jan was a graduate of Willoughby Union High School, where she was a member of Student Council and on the 1955 Reunion Committee. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where she was a member of the Court of Mary and made prayer shawls for the church, the Thomas Edison P.T.A., a Brownie leader, member of the Ridge Acres Neighborhood Association, charter member of the F.O.P. Women’s Auxiliary, and member of the Red Hat Society and Browning Senior Center, where she enjoyed line dancing. Jan was a great Mom and enjoyed being with a close knit group of friends. Mrs. Davis worked as a hairdresser. Jan was the loving mother of Michael J. (Diane) Davis, Julie M. (Jeff) Bryndal and Denise L. Hinton (Carl Powers); cherished grandmother of Thomas (Lauren R.) Davis, Lauren K. Davis (Tomi Reichard), Melanie Davis (Fate McAfee), Ross (Sarah) Bryndal, Pamela (A.J.) Schneider, Kyle Bryndal, Cory (Amanda) Hinton, and Lynnea (Ryan) Jodway; great-grandmother of Jet, Ethan, Cameron, Izabella, Gracie, Caden, Milena, Jack, Caysen, Johnny and Kirk; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack E. Davis (1997); grandson, Joseph Bryndal; parents, Thomas and Anita (nee Jacques) Belanger; brother, Robert Belanger; and nephew, Robert Belanger Jr. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flower or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019