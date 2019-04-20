|
|
Janet Elizabeth (Lilley) Ellers, age 70, of Grafton, West Virginia, passed away suddenly at UHC Hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on Sunday, March 10, 2019.Janet was born on March 9, 1949, to the late Isaac Allen Lilley and the late Wilma Hope (Bradley) Lilley in Crucible, Pennsylvania. She lived in Eastlake, Ohio, for 30 years before retiring to Grafton, West Virginia, with her husband, William. Jan was a Methodist by faith. Jan was an animal lover, loving many cats and dogs over the years. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She enjoyed country living, being creative with arts and crafts, and watching old movies. Above all, she loved her family.Jan graduated from Shaw High School in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1967. She was previously employed at Craftent in Cleveland, Ohio, and at All-Data Facilities in Euclid, Ohio, as a data processor before becoming a stay-at-home Mom. She was married to the love of her life, William A. Ellers, on September 14, 1974, who still survives. They were married for 44.5 years. She is also survived by her daughters Cathleen A. Ellers and Christine E. Ellers both of Eastlake, Ohio; sisters Mary M. Murray and Carol L. (David) Evans both of Painesville, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, William H. (Alice) Lilley and two sisters, Florence E. (John) Steadman and Beverly D. Lilley.According to her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. Her wishes were to be cremated and interned at Woodsdale Memorial Park in Grafton, West Virginia, at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019