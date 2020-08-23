Janet L. (Clifton) Daly, 64, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born October 14, 1955 in Painesville.Janet enjoyed fishing, gardening, and being with her grandchildren.Survivors include her love of 37 years, Bob Rupar; children, Shawn (Steve) Little, Michael (Melissa) Daly, Steve (Heather) Rupar, Tom Rupar, and Tina Rupar-Hayes; grandchildren, Kaden West, Madeline Daly, Alyssa Rupar, Nicole Rupar, Tyler Rupar, and Raylene Hayes; great-grandchildren, Ayva and Kendall Keener; and brother, Kenneth Clifton.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice (Wick) Clifton and her sister, Dora Clifton.A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037.