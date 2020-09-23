Janet L. (Johnson-Kawiecki) Maki, 85, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020, at her home. She was born October 17, 1934, in Cleveland. Janet was a homemaker until her children were teenagers. Where she found her voice was in writing her opinions to the editor of The News-Herald which led to a love of community involvement. Janet was the editor of The Eastlake News and Views, co-founder of The Eastlake Historical Society, and she received Eastlake’s Citizen of the Year Award in 1982. She was involved in The Little Red Schoolhouse and Ramrod Busters Historical Reenactment Club. As representatives of the club, she and her husband, Al, put on numerous historical shows for local Boy Scouts and all local elementary schools. She was very involved at The Eastlake Senior Center. She was known by many as the “Mouth of the Chagrin” due to her vast knowledge of the area. Survivors include her children, Kathy (Bill) Down, Traci (Bill) Morgan, Gretchen Shane, and Aimi Lizer; grandchildren, Christi (Kevin) Kuhn, Kelly (Adrian) Halverstadt, Jasiah Morgan, Meghan (Aaron) Withrow, Colin McBride, Michael Shane, Alyssa Slagle, Tristen Lizer, Audrey Lizer, and Olivia Lizer; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Summer, and Everett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reino A. Maki in 2002; parents, Robert J. and Esther E. (Spence) Johnson; and siblings, Helen Dettmer and June Hopkins. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Private burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or www.alz.org
. www.davisbabcock.com
.