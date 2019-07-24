Janice A. Gray, age 69, of Mentor, passed away July 24, 2019. She was born in Barnesboro, PA, on November 15, 1949, to the late George and Helen Christoff.

She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Jan was a wife and mother of faith and love who enriched the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren and family, who loved her dearly. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family especially, her children and grandchildren. In her free time, Jan enjoyed golfing, gardening and vacationing with her family.

Jan retired from Lubrizol after 30 plus years of dedicated service.

Jan is survived by her cherished husband of 48 years, James M. Gray; children, Michael (Sara) Gray, Kristen (Sam) Vallone; grandchildren, Aiden, Mikal and Brantley; sisters, Marian Christoff, Delores Zanoni, Gloria (Bud) Reger, Betty Lou (John) Huber and Margaret Kerfoot; brothers, William (Patricia) Christoff, George Christoff and Kenneth (Debbie) Christoff; many cousins, nieces and nephews, especially Kathy Bills and Todd Bonin, who loved her dearly and were their throughout her time of need. Jan is also survived by her loyal dog and companion, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Bonin; and baby brother, Victor Christoff; brothers-in-law, William Kerfoot and Bram Zanoni.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 532 Lloyd Road, Euclid. Interment to follow at Mentor Cemetery. Published in The News-Herald on July 25, 2019