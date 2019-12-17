|
Funeral Mass for Janice E. (nee Kovcik) Thompson, 79, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Janice passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Mentor. Born May 5, 1940, in Hammond, Ind., she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 56 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby. Janice liked reading books, cooking, baking, making gingerbread houses, and enjoyed gardening in her yard. She was the loving mother of Richard W. Thompson, Michaeleen S. (Chris) Zalom, and John A. Thompson; cherished grandmother of Joshua Thompson, Brandon Thompson (fianceé, Kaitlin Hope), Kara Mann, Elizabeth (Steve) Bacnik, Kyle Zalom, Megan (Alex) Bechstein, Jimmy Thompson (Courtney Pilarski), and Amanda Thompson; great-grandmother of Sam, Ben and Mila; and dear friend of Charlene Dornback. Janice was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Christine and Adam Thompson; parents, John and Stella (nee Chruscinski) Kovacik; and brother, Phillip Kovacik. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens in Willoughby. The family wishes to send special thanks to Hospice of the Western Reserve, especially Penny, Mary, Donna, Elina, Christie, spiritual advisor Mike, and Dina for the pictures. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019