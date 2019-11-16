News-Herald Obituaries
Janice Hubbell


1928 - 2019
Janice Hubbell Obituary
Janice “Jan” C. Hubbell, age 91 of Chardon, passed away Nov.14, 2019 at The Fairmount Health Center at Ohio Living Breckenridge Village in Willoughby. Born Feb. 20, 1928 in Lima, OH to Clarence and Ruth (nee: Burtchin) Cox, she had been a resident of Gates Mills before moving to the Chardon area over 29 years ago. Jan was a nurse, earning her RN from St. Rita’s in Lima on May 28, 1949.She is survived by her children: Anita (Tom) Beck of Worthington, Jean (Jim) Kusar of Kirtland, Greg (Karen) Hubbell of Westlake and Anne (Ed) Thompson of Westlake; grandchildren: Erin Beck, Matt and Trent Kusar, Grant, Alli & Emily Hubbell, and Abby & Eddie Thompson.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Donald E. Hubbell; and siblings: Jim, Don, Dave, Joe and Ted Cox and Shirley Frasier.A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Pilgrim Christian Church, 202 South Hambden Street, Chardon, OH with burial to follow at Whitehaven Cemetery.Friends may call from 4 to 7pm on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the DeJohn Funeral Homes of Chardon, 126 South Street, Chardon, OH 44024. Donations suggested to Ohio Living Hospice c/o Ohio Living Foundation 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43229.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
