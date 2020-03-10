|
Janice Garrabrant, much-loved wife, mom, grandma, and friend, age 79, of Chardon, Ohio went to be with her Savior March 9, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Leo and Edith (Biegler) Osborne, November 15, 1940. She married Ivan Garrabrant April 30, 1961 and they enjoyed nearly 60 years of life together. Janice graduated in 1958 from Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio and spent her life loving her own children and the many, many she cared for throughout her entire life. She was known for caring for their parents, too. Janice poured her life and love into her grandchildren and delighted in her great-grandchildren. She loved to bowl, spending numerous years as the secretary to several bowling leagues. Her great love of Ohio State sports and Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs inspired nearly all her children and grandchildren to equal passion. Janice was a faithful member of Thompson United Methodist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and many special cantatas. Her faith and this love of singing, too, carries on in many of her children and grandchildren. Janice delighted in preparing family meals for her large family and her famous “Grandma noodles” will never quite be replicated. Janice is survived by her lifelong friend and husband of 59 years, Ivan Garrabrant; her children, Ivan (Jackie) Garrabrant, Rhonda (Robert) Hearon, Beverly Garren, John Garrabrant; daughter-in-law, Andrea; her grandchildren, Trevor (Megan) Garrabrant, Micah (Brittany) Garrabrant, Amber (Will) Pierce, Lindsey (Samuel) Richter, Caleb Hearon, Stephanie (Benjamin) Foor, Colin Hearon, Luke Hearon, Danielle (Robert) Drexel, Joel Auber, Maghan Auber, Heaven Garren, Dakota Garren, Lauren Garrabrant, Courtney Garrabrant; and ten great-grandchildren with one more on the way; siblings, Barbara (Gene) Kirby, Robert (Diana) Osborne; brothers-in-law, Donald (MaryJane) Garrabrant, Raymond (Tracy) Garrabrant; and sisters-in-law, Vera (Philip) Hall and Marsha (Jim) Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Thompson, 6758 Madison Rd., Thompson, with burial to follow at Fowlers Mill Cemetery, Munson Twp. In lieu of flowers, Janice would be blessed by contributions to St. Jude’s Hospital, stjude.org. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020