Janice L. (nee: Eckerman) Huston Cicchella, 81, of Chesterland, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born December 25, 1938 in Cleveland to the late Russell and Edythe Eckerman Clarke. Janice had been a Supervisor in the Radiology Department at Huron Road Hospital and held an associate’s degree from Kent State University. Janice loved her family and the lord with all her heart. She was an avid sports fan and golfer. Janice sang in the choir at St. Mark Lutheran Church for 30 years, and was involved in many organizations over the years. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Daniel L. Cicchella; children, Daniel W. (Angelique) Cicchella, Paula (Tim) Holt, Richard L. (Catherine) Huston Jr., Cynthia Cicchella, Debra (Wm. David) Larrick, Robin Huston and Jeffrey (Jacque) Cicchella; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (John) Huston; and sister-in-law, Bert Eckerman. Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard L. Huston Sr.; and brother, Russell Eckerman. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Caring & Sharing at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
