Janice M. Baur age 72 of Mentor, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Grand River Health & Rehabilitation Center in Painesville. She was born September 17, 1947, in Denver, CO. As part of a military family, she fondly recalled her two years living on Tachikawa Air Base outside of Tokyo and could still count in Japanese (and several other languages) toward the end of her life.Janice was a graduate of Denison University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She spent most of her career working as a Technical Writer and Graphic Designer at GE and Swagelok, standing up against poorly written and structurally unsound sentences. She had no time for that nonsense. Woe to the school official who sent home a notice with misspellings and grammatical errors.Janice is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rodger Baur, her chosen family of Steven (Tammy) England and Barbara Britt, brothers, John (Deborah) Richardson and Joseph Richardson, and dog, Kip, who despite driving her crazy, really is a cute little bugger. She passes her love of toilet humor on to her boys, David E. (Holly) Baur and Joseph E. (Melanie) Baur, granddaughter, Olivia ‘Roro’ Baur, and grandpup, Moses Cleaveland.Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Esther Richardson, and her rat terrier, Rudy.A celebration of Janice’s life will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Reception Center on the Brunner Campus, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060. The family asks to please dress casually for Janice’s Celebration.A private family inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in Janice’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Condolences can be given at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019