Janice M. Hein, age 65. Beloved daughter of James and Irene (nee Lapinski) (both deceased); loving sister of Richard, Thomas (both deceased), Anthony, and James; cherished niece, aunt, and cousin of many. Friends may call at Latek & Rybicki, A Golden Rule Funeral Home, 7906 Broadview Rd., Broadview Hts., (corner of Broadview and Sprague Rds.), where services will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service until 2:00 p.m. www.LatekFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019