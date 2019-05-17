|
|
Janice M. Medvecky, 90, of Mentor, went home to be with our Lord on May 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 12, 1928 in Mount Hope, West Virginia.Mrs. Medvecky dedicated her life to her family and spreading joy. Her hobbies included reading mystery novels and watching TV. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and liked watching with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She had a passion for fashion, pearls, baking, fishing, gardening, and her infamous red lipstick. She aspired to win big from the lottery and dreamt of being a Hollywood Star - her star will always shine bright. Survivors are her children, George (Heidi) Medvecky and Rebecca (Mike Frimel) Medvecky; and grandchildren, David and Jillian Medvecky. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Ludwig and Felicia Omenski; and many loving brothers and sisters. Private family services will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019