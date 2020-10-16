Janice Valentino of Wickliffe died on Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 91.Mrs. Valentino was active years ago for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Troop # 289. She was a reading tutor for the Wickliffe Elementary School, a volunteer for Lake County Health, crocheting bonnets for the newborn and knitting 50 pairs of mittens every year for different organizations for over 48 years.She was a secretary for Wickliffe Country Place. Prior to that she worked at Euclid Municipal Court and for several attorneys. She was a former member of American Business Women's Association where she held various positions and was named Woman of the Year.Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, bowling, and golf. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, Wickliffe Senior Center and JFK Senior Center.Survivors are her son, Wayne (Lynn); grandchildren, Michael (Kristin) and Toby; great grandchildren, Domonic and Vincent and 11 great grandchildren by marriage; special niece, Darlene (Ed) Booth of Temple, Texas.Her husband, Anthony for over 61 years, and sisters, Catherine Padvorac and Patricia Adams are deceased.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday Oct. 19 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT CHURCH). Entombment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Sunday from 1-4 PM (MASKS ARE REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).