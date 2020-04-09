Home

Janine Beth Hauser


1952 - 2020
Janine Beth Hauser Obituary
Janine Beth Hauser, age 67, passed away after a long battle with cancer at her home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 11, 1952, in Middlefield, OH, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Herbert) Sulhan. Janine had lived in Rocky River for three years, formerly of Newton Falls. Janine loved her family and was passionate about animals. Memories of Janine will be carried on by her loving family; her daughters, Renee and (Ron) Sharpless of Lakewood, Andrea (Scott Talley) Hauser of Bowling Green; her son, Steven Hauser of Denver, CO; and her brother, Tom and (Linda) Sulhan of Middlefield. Janine is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rick Hauser (2003). Private family services will be held at the Hawley Cemetery, where Janine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ken. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations in Janine's memory to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Rd., Ravenna, OH 44266. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may view Janine's obituary online or send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
