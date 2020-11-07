1/1
Janis L. Heckelmann
Mass of Christian Burial for Janis L. (Sustar) Heckelmann, 73, of Leroy Township, will be at 11 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required while visiting the funeral home and the Church.Mrs. Heckelmann passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.Born November 21, 1946 in Cleveland, she has lived in Leroy Township for the past 32 years.She enjoyed gardening, working outdoors in her yard, baking, cooking spending time with her family and a good Moscow Mule.Mrs. Heckelmann was employed by the Painesville City Schools for 29 years, retiring two years ago.Survivors are her husband of 50 years, Berndy; daughters, Melissa Grenwis, Christa McFarland and Samantha (Christopher) Pfeil; grandchildren, Olivia Stettin, Sophia Yankie, Mac McFarland, Christian Grenwis, Jackson Pfeil and Ava Pfeil; great-grandson, Zachary Stettin; sisters, Virginia (Denny) Brent, Catherine (Timothy) Brent; brothers, Donald Sustar and Timothy (Judy) Sustar. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Dorothy (Wolk) Sustar and brothers, David and Mark Sustar.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township, following the Mass on Thursday.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
