Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Jasmine Policy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasmine M. Policy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jasmine M. Policy Obituary
Funeral service for Jasmine M. Policy, 15, of Willowick, will be 7 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 1-7 pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Jasmine passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 27, 2003 in Painesville.Jasmine was a free spirit, high energy princess that loved being with her family and friends and in her happy place at Manry Park. She loved arts and crafts and making homemade gifts for loved ones. She enjoyed listening to upbeat songs that she could dance to.Survivors include her parents, Chad (Torie) Policy and Diane (Mario) Federico; brother, Cooper Policy; grandparents, Kathy and Mark McAdams, Christine Ball, and Cheryl Policy; aunt, Cristy (Jeff) Bogatay; uncles, Tommy Ball and Gene Policy Jr. She also leaves behind many cousins and close friends.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob Ball and Gene Policy Sr. and her cousin, baby Gene.Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Cemetery, Mayfield Village.Family suggests contributions be made to the City of Willowick Summer Day Camp Programs, 30100 Arnold Rd. Willowick, OH 44095.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jasmine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now