Jasmine M. Policy Funeral service for Jasmine M. Policy, 15, of Willowick, will be 7 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 1-7 PM Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Jasmine passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 27, 2003 in Painesville. Jasmine was a free spirit, high energy princess that loved being with her family and friends and in her happy place at Manry Park. She loved arts and crafts and making homemade gifts for loved ones. She enjoyed listening to upbeat songs that she could dance to. Survivors include her parents, Chad (Torie) Policy and Diane (Mario) Federico; brother, Cooper Policy; grandparents, Kathy and Mark McAdams, Christine Ball, and Cheryl Policy; aunt, Cristy (Jeff) Bogatay; uncles, Tommy Ball and Gene Policy Jr. She also leaves behind many cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob Ball and Gene Policy Sr. and her cousin, baby Gene. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Cemetery, Mayfield Village. Family suggests contributions be made to the City of Willowick Summer Day Camp Programs, 30100 Arnold Rd. Willowick, OH 44095. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 6, 2019