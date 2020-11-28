Jason Kirby, age 50, of Geneva, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1970 the son of Larry D. and Kathleen E. (Adams) Kirby. He married the love of his life Geneva (Bender) Kirby and they were married for 25 wonderful years. Jason worked as a truck driver for many years and had a passion for classic trucks. He was a member of the ORCO Gun Club and the Historical Engine Society. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by sons, Jason (Amber) Kirby II and Derek (Kylee Kaplan) Kirby; grandchildren, Jacob, Leslie, Derek II, and Collin; brothers, L. Dean (Penny) Kirby II and Adam (Jennifer) Kirby. He was preceded in death by his wife Geneva L. “Dinky” Kirby; and his parents. Friends will be received, 4-7 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway in Geneva. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held. Final Resting Place will be Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Geneva. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com