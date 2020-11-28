1/1
Jason Kirby
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Kirby, age 50, of Geneva, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1970 the son of Larry D. and Kathleen E. (Adams) Kirby. He married the love of his life Geneva (Bender) Kirby and they were married for 25 wonderful years. Jason worked as a truck driver for many years and had a passion for classic trucks. He was a member of the ORCO Gun Club and the Historical Engine Society. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by sons, Jason (Amber) Kirby II and Derek (Kylee Kaplan) Kirby; grandchildren, Jacob, Leslie, Derek II, and Collin; brothers, L. Dean (Penny) Kirby II and Adam (Jennifer) Kirby. He was preceded in death by his wife Geneva L. “Dinky” Kirby; and his parents. Friends will be received, 4-7 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway in Geneva. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held. Final Resting Place will be Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Geneva. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
440 466-4324
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved