Jason Kuhn

Jason Charles Kuhn, age 47, of Springtown, TX passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on May 11, 1973 and raised in Perry, OH. Jason served his country in the United States Air Force as a Tactical Electro-Environment Systems Specialist. He worked in the ATM industry and was the VP of Product Marketing of Hyosung. Jason was a talented muscian and loved playing guitar and spending time with family and friends. When Jason moved to Texas, he and his wife purchased a ranch. Jason enjoyed many things including tending to his animals, gardening, shooting guns on his firing range, and riding his motorcycle. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Billy & Nancy Kuhn. He is survived by his wife, Tammie (Langworthy) Kuhn, and his children Tyler Kuhn, Jacob Kuhn, Ian Kuhn, Jonathon Porter, and Jordan Porter. His sisters Julie (Dale) Babic, Joyce (Doug) Zinn, JoAnn McLaurin, Jill (Bill) Thompson, & Judy (Bill) Lange. His family would like to welcome friends and family to a celebration of life memorial on July 12, 2020 at Cebars, 6884 North Ridge Road, Madiosn, OH from 2:00-5:00 p.m. to honor and remember Jason as a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend.



