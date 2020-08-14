Jason Thomas Stevens, age 41, beloved husband of Kelly Ann (nee Fisher); loving father of Emma, Joey, and Jack; son of Rebecca Campbell and the late Marshall Stevens; cherished step-son of Karen and Jim Ciminello and son-in-law of John and Lori Fisher; treasured grandson of Barbara Campbell and Janet Rush; dearest brother of Jason Thornley (Robyn Brigiotta), Jonathan Thornley, John Newman (wife Kelli), and Jesse Johnson; loyal brother-in-law of Katelyn and Kevin Clarke, and Kristen Fisher; dear nephew of James and the late Mary Stevens, and nephew, cousin, and friend of many others. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.Jason was born on February 11, 1979, in Jamestown, NY, and passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020. He grew up in Jamestown, NY, and resided in Chesterland with his family. Jason proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps after High School and then received his Associate's Degree. He was a Chief Operations Officer at Waste King, LLC. Jason’s love of his life and best friend was his wife, Kelly. Jason was adevoted father and hero to his children. He was social, fun-loving, and known as a “Party In A Box.” He was hard-working, generous, and always willing to help others. His spirit and energy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jason to The Jason Stevens Children’s Scholarship Fund c/o Fifth Third Bank. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273 (Please Meet at the Gate at 9:15 a.m.). Celebration ofLife Service Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Closing Service at 3:00 p.m. at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.). Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers: www.DeJohnCares.com
.