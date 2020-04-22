|
Jasperine “Jackie” M. Gyure (nee Zaffuto), 82, of Middlefield. Loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 22nd, 2020, after a long battle with several health issues.Jackie leaves behind: her husband, Daniel; children, Monica (Tim) Zirke, Paul J. (Robbin) Mayausky, Kimberly (James) Cheraso, and Danielle Gyure; grandchildren, Jeffery and Jennifer Zirke, and Alexandra and Alyssa Cheraso; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends in her Catholic Community of St. Edward (Parkman) and St. Lucy (Middlefield) Parish.She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Mary, Nancy, Jane, Sr. Rosemary; and brothers, Joseph, and Carl.Jackie was born on March 18th, 1938 and grew up in Clymer, PA. After her graduation from Clymer High School (Penns Manor), she worked in several administrative positions eventually moving to Ohio. After her marriage to Dan, who was in the military, she lived in many places throughout the United States and for the last 18 years settled down in Middlefield, OH. Jackie was an active member in the St. Edward and St. Lucy Catholic Church Community and enjoyed the friendship of many of the parishioners. A PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held for family members only. Jasperine’s final resting place will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. A Memorial Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donation in Jackie’s memory are requested to be made to: Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601-6665, or the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514-2801.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020