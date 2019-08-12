Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Jay L. Brown Obituary
Jay L. Brown, age 79, of Painesville, died on August 11, 2019, at Lake Med Nursing Home. He was born on April 29, 1940, in Greenville, PA. Jay was known throughout Painesville City for his dedication for picking-up cans and garbage. Jay was a fun-loving, compassionate man, and always had a smile on his face for everyone he met. He was Pittsburgh Steelers fan and very patriotic. Jay is survived by his wife of 42 years, Phyllis (Atterholt) Brown; children, Elaine, Tracy, and Jason Brown; step-children, Paul, Patrick, and Patricia Volpe; and brother, Richard Brown. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
