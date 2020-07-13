1/1
Jayne Clair (Kobie) Laditka
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Our Lord suddenly called his angel, Jayne Clair (Kobie) Laditka, at the young age of 77, from her earthly service after a recent diagnosis of lung cancer. Her beautiful time with us was spent loving and nourishing her husband, William. Mom was a world-class director and supporter of her six children, William Jr. (Marissa), Jill Clymer, Erin Sumpter (Dan), Doug (Robyn), Kara Jones (Matt) and Lisa. She was a loving Granny to 11 grandchildren, Emma, Dana, Kai, Mallory, Noah, Will, Micah, Molly, Anna, Arlo, and Brix; and sister to Eileen Porcello; and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Mary Kobie; brother, Dan; and son-in-law, Rick Clymer. Jayne grew up in Collinwood, was educated at Villa Angela, and received her degree in Education from Saint John’s College, which launched her 45 years of teaching. She raised her family in Chesterland for 37 years before retiring to Congress Township in Wayne County. Her Irish ancestry guided her life of exuberant, kind, and generous support of people; spreading joy and telling it the way it is! She could very often be found volunteering in many ways for her cherished Catholic church. She loved to play the piano, bake more than anyone can eat, laugh with friends, and Christmas shop 365 days a year. Jayne was a strong, determined woman known for her love for others. We will miss her every day. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Thursday, July 16th 2020 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland. (Please meet at church. Live stream online available at stanselm.org). Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Red Cross www.redcross.org, The Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org or The Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org).Social Distancing will be observed, there may be a short wait to enter the funeral home.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
