Funeral Mass for Jayne S. (nee Zaratzian) Chlopecki, 97, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Father Michael Troha will officiate. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.) Mrs. Chlopecki passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Enclave of Newell Creek in Mentor. She was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Akron. Jayne was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she was active in the Court of Mary, parish Oktoberfest, and was a tutor at Immaculate Conception School. She was also a member of the Willoughby Browning Senior Center, and Harmonettes of Ridge Acres, and was a volunteer at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Willoughby. Jayne enjoyed gardening, reading and ceramics. She was the loving mother of Dale J. Chlopecki (Cyndy Barnett), and Carol A. Strachan (Jeffrey Swope); cherished grandmother of Dr. Kristi (Edward Jr.) Sawicki, Lisa (Edward) Arison, Matthew Kerkel, Nicole Chlopecki, and Benjamin Strachan; great-grandmother of Kaiyle Sawicki and twins, Jayne and Grace Arison; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Jayne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John T. “Ted” Chlopecki in 1994; parents, Harry and Mary (nee Agajanian) Zaratzian; and siblings, Armen (John) Ketegian, Patricia (Jack) Candow, and Robert (Alice) Zaratzian. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests donations in her name be made to Elara Hospice, 5966 Heisley Road, Mentor, OH 44060, or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194 or www.alz.org
