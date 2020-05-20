Jean C. (nee Hanson) Fox, 79, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born Nov. 25, 1940, in East Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late Wesner and Agnes (nee Kostrob) Hanson. Jean graduated from Villa Angela Academy, Class of 1958. She raised her three children while running a small farm and doing bookkeeping for her family business. Jean also enjoyed working as a school bus aid for children with disabilities. Later, she worked for Euclid Hitachi, retiring at age 62. In her retirement, she enjoyed having lunch with her former colleagues. She spent weekends shopping and visiting with her two granddaughters, Carly Jean and Allison Renee. Jean loved to sew and garden and also enjoyed spending time with her siblings and their families, making sure everyone felt special. She was a great friend, sister, daughter, and most of all, best mother. Jean is survived by her sons, James Fox Jr. (Kris Kieswetter) of San Antonio, Texas, John Fox (Patty Restaine) of Kent; daughter, Jennette (Tom) Penna; grandchildren, Carly Jean and Allison Renee Penna and Brady Liske; sisters, Gerry Coghill, Judy (Pat) McCalligan and Helen (Marty) Germ; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, including the Germano family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary Hanson. Private family services were held. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Contributions in her name be made to The Autism Society of Greater Akron or Autism Society of Greater Cleveland. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020.