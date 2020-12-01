Jean Elizabeth Whitney (nee Prove), age 77, passed away peacefully November 28, 2020 in Twinsburg. Born May 2, 1943 in East Cleveland, she was a resident of Chester Twp. since 1972. Jean was a graduate of Shaw High School, and became a homemaker after marrying her husband Byron. She was a member of Urania #284 OES in Painesville, The Red Hat Society, and a Girl Scout Alumnus. Jean’s greatest joy though was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She loved animals, and enjoyed crocheting and traveling. Jean was also known as a person that loved to make others laugh. She is survived by her husband Byron; daughter Deborah (Michael) Tyukodi; son Scott F.; grandchildren Brooke, Luke, Audrey, and Ryan; and brother-in-law David Evans. Jean is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Hilda Prove; and sister Marlene Evans. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Friday 4-7 pm. Funeral Service 11:00 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. (Please meet at church, and masks required and social distancing observed at all services.) Private Interment Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com