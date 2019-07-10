|
|
Jean F. Klima (nee Juratovic), age 79, of Willowick, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born April 20, 1940 in Cleveland. Jean loved her word search puzzles and reading mystery books. She worked in the office at Prudential Insurance. Jean is the beloved wife of the late Henry “Hank” Klima; loving mother of Angela “Angle” Klima; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Juratovic; sister of the late Joan Willrich. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News-Herald on July 11, 2019