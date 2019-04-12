|
Jean Isaac Burnham, 97, of Wooster and formerly of Painesville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Brookdale Place in Wooster.She was born February 10, 1922 in Buffalo, NY to Gwylym and Ethel Bowers. Isaac and grew up in Terre Haute, IN. On May 4, 1946 she married Maxwell Burnham. He preceded her in death in 1981.Jean had been a pediatric nurse and a homemaker. She was a member of the First Church, Congregational in Painesville where she was very active. She was also a member of the Monday Club, and enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and sewing. She had been a cadet nurse in the Army during World War Two.She is survived by her children, Deborah (David Staebler) Burnham of Philadelphia, PA, David Burnham of Manitou Springs, CO, Jennifer (Jim) Moyseenko of Wooster, and Margaret Burnham of New York City, NY; and grandchildren, Caitlin (Jonathan Erbacher) McHugh, Elizabeth Staebler, Molly McHugh, Celeste (Brandon) Edwards, and Noah Burnham.Along with her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents.Memorial services will be held at a later date.McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family.Contributions may be directed to First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St., Painesville, OH 44077; Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691; Secrest Arboretum, 1860 Madison Ave., Wooster, OH 44691; or Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C., 20090.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019