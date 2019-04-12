Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Isaac Burnham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Isaac Burnham Obituary
Jean Isaac Burnham, 97, of Wooster and formerly of Painesville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Brookdale Place in Wooster.She was born February 10, 1922 in Buffalo, NY to Gwylym and Ethel Bowers. Isaac and grew up in Terre Haute, IN. On May 4, 1946 she married Maxwell Burnham. He preceded her in death in 1981.Jean had been a pediatric nurse and a homemaker. She was a member of the First Church, Congregational in Painesville where she was very active. She was also a member of the Monday Club, and enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and sewing. She had been a cadet nurse in the Army during World War Two.She is survived by her children, Deborah (David Staebler) Burnham of Philadelphia, PA, David Burnham of Manitou Springs, CO, Jennifer (Jim) Moyseenko of Wooster, and Margaret Burnham of New York City, NY; and grandchildren, Caitlin (Jonathan Erbacher) McHugh, Elizabeth Staebler, Molly McHugh, Celeste (Brandon) Edwards, and Noah Burnham.Along with her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents.Memorial services will be held at a later date.McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family.Contributions may be directed to First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St., Painesville, OH 44077; Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691; Secrest Arboretum, 1860 Madison Ave., Wooster, OH 44691; or Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C., 20090.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now