Jean M. (Hocevar) Carpenter


1934 - 2020
Jean M. Carpenter (nee Hocevar), age 85, of Mentor, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1934, in Cleveland, OH. Jean was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, where she formerly resided, having moved there in 1963. She was also a former resident of Euclid. Jean loved to sew and work in the garden as well. Jean was the dearest mother of Gerald Carpenter of West Palm Beach, FL, and Elaine (John) Delzoppo; dear aunt, great aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers James, Henry, William and Joseph Hocevar; and her sisters, Frances Rubec and Julia Tubman. Private services to be held. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
