Jean Marie Day passed from this life on August 16, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on November 11, 1928 in Nashville, TN. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob Alvin Yerger and Hazel Ruth Yerger, and her husband of 29 years, William Patton Day. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Sally) Day and Robert (Melanie) Day; six grandchildren, Sarah Day, Suzanne (Agustin) Rodriguez, Timothy (Katie) Day, Emily (Jeremy) Borowski, Peter (Joy) Day, and Margaret Day; four great grandchildren, Daniel Day, Gabriel Day, Landon Day, and Luka Borowski, with two more great grandchildren on the way.Before her marriage in 1953, Jean worked as a nurse at Saint Luke’s hospital in Cleveland, OH. After “retiring” from nursing and while raising her two sons, she continued serving the community in a variety of ways. She made lap robes for patients at Metrohealth, helped with eye testing of pre-school and elementary school children, volunteered at a local domestic violence shelter, and assisted at Red Cross blood mobiles. Her tenure in these activities was measured in years. She tutored Jr High students with Fred’s Club, knitted winter hats and gloves for children, and was a regular volunteer at Soup’s On and the Euclid Hunger Center. She also served with Euclid Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years as both a driver and organizer.In the 1960s Jean was a member of Old Stone Presbyterian church, then moved to Masters church in Euclid. There she served in many ways including as a trustee and chair of Church Women United. Most recently she was a member of East Shore Church.Jean stayed active and enjoyed being out in nature. For more than 10 years she participated in garlic mustard eradication at Euclid Creek Park. She regularly spent time at Holden Arboretum and participated in Cleveland Museum of Natural History programs and trips. For many years she regularly attended Cleveland Orchestra concerts, and more recently frequented Euclid Orchestra events.Jean was a good friend and neighbor, visited friends throughout the area as long as she continued driving, and helped others in many ways. She leaves a legacy of faithful service.A service to honor her memory will be held at East Shore Church on September 19, 2020 at 10am.Those wishing to honor Jean’s memory are encouraged to donate to the Euclid Hunger Center http://new.euclidhungercenter.com/
or the East Shore Church https://www.eastshorechurch.net/
.