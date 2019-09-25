|
|
Jean M. (Brewster) DiCarlo, age 83, of Mentor, formerly of Painesville, OH, died Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Haven Home Assisted Living, Mentor, OH. She was born February 29, 1936 in Painesville, OH. Mrs. DiCarlo was a lifelong resident of Lake County, and a 1954 graduate of Harvey High School. Jean’s joy in life involved the love for her family, traveling with her husband, Bob, and socializing with friends while enjoying fine wine and dining. Along with her husband, she shared a passion for antique automobiles, and attending many car shows and auctions across the country. One of her favorite vacation spots was Las Vegas and she passed along her love of gambling to her children. If per chance "luck of the lady" was not with her, her family fondly called her "Mean Jean the Slot Machine Queen." Jean was a stay-at-home mom and spent countless hours volunteering at St. Gabriel School. She worked alongside her husband in various family businesses, Grand River Food Mart and DiCarlo’s of Northeast Ohio. Jean and Bob were founding members of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Concord, and she was a past member of the Christ Child Society. She was also a member of various car clubs, including the Lincoln Continental Club and the Ohio Valley Region. Friends since seventh grade and high school sweethearts, she is survived by her husband, Robert E. DiCarlo; children, Teresa A. "Terri" (Dave) Durst and Robert E. (Tammy) DiCarlo II; grandchildren, Michael (Sara Filip) DiCarlo, David (Lori) Durst and Ryan Durst; "daughter," Lisa Neroda; son-in-law, Brad Bayer; aunt, Mary Newman; sister-in-law, Simone Brewster; and brother-in-law, Guy DiCarlo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori DiCarlo Bayer; grandson, Eric Durst; parents, Maynard and Ann Brewster; brother, James Brewster; in-laws, Guy and Teresa DiCarlo; brother-in-law, Edward D. DiCarlo; and sister-in-law, Patricia DiCarlo. The family will receive friends 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be 12 Noon Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. A private family inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, OH at a later date. The family requests contributions be made to Haven Home Assisted Living, 7395Rockingham Rd., Mentor, OH 44060 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. "The beauty of a life well lived never dies….it continues to embrace and inspire us." Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 28, 2019