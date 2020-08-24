Jean M. Krnc, 66, of Mentor, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at home. She was born May 21, 1954, in Cleveland, to the late Richard and Jeannette McFadden. She loved nature, visiting New York’s wine country, and having a good laugh with friends. Survivors include her son, Jason Krnc; brother, Jerry McFadden; and sister, Janice McFadden. Preceding Jean in death is her husband, Joseph Krnc. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to take place in Mentor Cemetery following the service. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockefeller Park Greenhouse, 750 E. 88th Street, Cleveland, OH 44108. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.