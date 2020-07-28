1/1
Jean M. Plesnicher
Jean M. Plesnicher, 97, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born June 28, 1923, in Cleveland, she was a lifetime Willoughby resident. She was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she played the organ for 16 years and was also a member of the Grace choir until the time of her death. She was an avid reader and loved music, painting, camping, traveling, and crocheting prayer shawls for charity. Jean volunteered in the church office as well as the office at Hospice of the Western Reserve for many years. She was always happy to give her full commitment and never quit when she encountered challenges in her life. Jean is the beloved mother of Joan (Eugene) Roth, Linda Beharry, Patricia (William) Garcia and John (Maryann) Plesnicher; devoted grandmother of Bernard (Suzanne) Ferencak, Julie Ferencak, Nycole (Joseph) Kostelac James (Angelina) Ferencak, Barry (Kat) Ferencak and Jared Ferencak; and great-grandmother of Mark, Erica, and Audrey Kostelac. She was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Hobart in 1991. Her parents, Beverley and Helen (Bidlingmayer) Murray, grandson, Michael Tomsich, brother, Dr. James Murray, and her special friend, Pat Lawson are also deceased. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
