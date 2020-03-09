|
|
Jean Marie Casey (aka “Jeannie Beannie the Clown”), 87, of Painesville, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 1st, 2020 at Heather Hill Care Communities in Claridon Twp. She was born in Buffalo, NY on February 3rd, 1933 to the late Anthony and Dolores (Schultz) Orlowski. She loved bringing happiness to others by performing as Jeannie Beannie the Clown, acting in plays at the Rabbit Run and Lakeland Theaters, displaying her encaustic art at various art shows, being a member of Toastmasters International, participating in a music ministry that visited local nursing homes, and being an active member of the Willoughby Friends Church Singles Again Divorce Recovery Outreach Program. Jean will be dearly missed by her loving children, Karen (Butch) Baker, Mary (Steve) Womble, David (Dianna) Casey, Christopher Casey; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Laurel Casey; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, John M. Casey Jr., James M. Casey; and granddaughter, Naomi Gray. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Painesville Assembly of God Church, 10949 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Painesville, OH 44077 with Pastor Aaron Taylor officiating. Family and friends will be received Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Jean's final resting place will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at: www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020