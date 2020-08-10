1/
Jean Marie Swetel
Jean Marie Swetel, age 88, passed away August 7, 2020. She was born November 23, 1931, in Cleveland, OH. Jean worked for many years as an Assistant with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. In Arizona, she worked for the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. During her life, Jean made several religious pilgrimages and performed various foreign missionary trips. She enjoyed comforting others through a Bereavement Ministry. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind sons, Michael L. Swetel (Beth Wendell) and Matthew D. Swetel; a daughter, Susan M. Stenger; grandsons, Eric and Gregory Stenger; granddaughter, Kristen Swetel; nieces, Joyce Liptak (Kris Castellano) and Andrea Liptak; a nephew, Raymond Liptak (Victoria). A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for close family and friends will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Final resting place will be at North Madison Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean’s name to Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd, Madison, OH 44057.Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
