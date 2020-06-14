Funeral Mass for Jean R. Perpar, 89, of Cleveland will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Casimir Parish, 18022 Neff Rd., Cleveland. (MASK MUST BE WORN). Miss Perpar passed away, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Cleveland. Born April 12, 1931 in Cleveland and was a lifelong Cleveland resident.Jean was a member of St. Casimir Parish and St. Vitus Church as well as a member of the St. Vitus Alumni Association.She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Perpar, and the loving sister of the following deceased: Josephine M., Joseph, Mathias (Kay), and Edward (Flora) and dearest aunt to her late nephew James.Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret and the following nieces and nephews: Joel (Oleta) Perpar, Debbie (Mike) Peregord, Debbie (Bruce) Orlando, Lynne (Howard) Melnik, Jerr (Linda) Perpar, Joanne (Jack) Rimac, Joseph (fiancé Tina and Brian (Mary) Perpar. Jean is also survived by many loving great-great nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours, please meet at the church. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at the VNA Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Jean during this unprecedented time.Family suggest contributions in her name be made to St. Casimir Parish, 18022 Neff Rd. Cleveland or St. Vitus Church 6019 Lausche Ave Cleveland.Arrangements entrusted to Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 East 185 St. Cleveland.