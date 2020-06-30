Judy, Lee and Tom,



Was saddened when my husband showed me Jeannies obit today. What a great lady she was! I so enjoyed our time together working around the house and our many excursions during the time that I visited with her. She was a fount if information and so much fun to be around. I wish I had half of her energy!! I have so many fond memories of her. If she happened to be playing the piano when I arrived, I would sneak in and sit down on the steps by the front door to listen. She rarely spent time playing while I was there so it was always a treat. She loved that piano. Each time Ive passed the house Ive hoped she was doing well and happy in California. My condolences to all of you. She lived her life to the fullest and what a life she had!

Barbara Lomasney

Acquaintance