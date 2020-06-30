Jean Reimers Martin
1918 - 2020
Jean Reimers was born on August 9, 1918, in Cleveland, Ohio, and peacefully departed on June 13, 2020, in San Jose, California. She was predeceased by parents, Edward and Flossie Reimers; brothers, George and Charles Reimers; sister, Ida May Brinkman; husband of 67 years, David Martin; son, James Martin; granddaughter, Jennifer Beach; and son-in-law, Ronald Beach. She is survived by daughters, Lee Beach of Chagrin Falls, and Judith Martin of San Jose, California; and a son, Thomas Martin of Elmyra, Oregon; granddaughters, Betsy Mosgo, Barbara Makee, Megan Jones, and Emily Kavanaugh-Martin; grandsons, Steven Cannon, Timothy Cannon, Daniel Beach, Michael Beach, David Martin, and Sean Cannon; great-granddaughters, Hunter Block-Beach, Ellie Martin, Lea Martin, Julia Cannon, Jada Jones, Kiera Jones, Calleigh Cannon, Miranda Cannon, and Violet Beach; great-grandsons, Devon Martin, James Martin, Benjamin Cannon, Michael Makee, and Cannon Beach; great-great-grandsons, Caleb Martin and Giovanni Martin; nieces, Linda Kordes, Barbara Cercone, and Bonnie Brinkman; nephews, David Brinkman, Dean Brinkman, Daniel Mazzolini, Joseph Mazzolini, and Craig Reimers; sister-in-Law, Lee Reimers; daughter-in-law, Tena Martin. Jean graduated from Glenville High School in 1936, earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in 1940, and taught physical education at Cleveland Heights High School for 25 years. Jean married David Martin in 1940 and they frequented tennis courts in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where they lived until 1957. Jean focused her time as a community volunteer. Her family moved to Lyndhurst, Ohio in 1958 to continue raising their four children while she earned her master’s degree, majoring in Counseling, from Case Western Reserve University. When Jean relocated to Chardon she served in many organizations. She remained active her entire life by coaching field hockey, playing tennis year-round, where she excelled as a champion and exercising at the Chardon YMCA until she reached the age of 97 years. She became her husband’s caregiver during his nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s and maintained her home in Chardon until moving to San Jose, California, in 2017. Her extensive family will miss her dearly and will forever hold her in their hearts. A Celebration of Life will take place near Chardon, Ohio when COVID-19 subsides. Further announcements will follow. Condolences may be sent to (http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx n=Jean-Martin&lc=9581&pid=196390403&mid=9224779). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, The Ohio State Alumni Association, or Mental Health Association in Geauga County.

Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
June 30, 2020
We're thinking of you and praying for your family. Jean was an active woman who was passionate about her family and about life. So glad she was in your life for so long. Prayers and hugs, Joy and Heinz
June 29, 2020
Mrs. Martin was a wonderful Phys Ed teacher at Cleveland Heights High School. I still remember her insistence that badminton was a very athletic sport when played properly, and not in a wimpy fashion! Later when it was introduced into the Olympics, I remembered her wisdom fondly.
Barbara(Wismar)Bellamy
Student
June 29, 2020
Judy, Lee and Tom,

Was saddened when my husband showed me Jeannies obit today. What a great lady she was! I so enjoyed our time together working around the house and our many excursions during the time that I visited with her. She was a fount if information and so much fun to be around. I wish I had half of her energy!! I have so many fond memories of her. If she happened to be playing the piano when I arrived, I would sneak in and sit down on the steps by the front door to listen. She rarely spent time playing while I was there so it was always a treat. She loved that piano. Each time Ive passed the house Ive hoped she was doing well and happy in California. My condolences to all of you. She lived her life to the fullest and what a life she had!
Barbara Lomasney
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
