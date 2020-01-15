|
Jean Sweeney (nee Farrell), age 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 14, 2020. She is the loving wife of the late Patrick; loving mother of Timothy (Lydia), Patrick (Maureen), Mary Kay (Charles) Moore, Joseph (Michael), Michael, Sheila (David) Klepcyk; grandmother of Jack, Kevin, and Maggie Moore, Elizabeth, Jaclyn, Daniel and Joseph Sweeney, Max, Madison, Tommy and Katie Klepcyk, Nicholas, Fiona and Bridget Sweeney; great-grandmother of Josie; sister of James Farrell (deceased), Mary Alice Larsen, Peggy Smolka, Dennis Farrell, Joseph Farrell (deceased), Ann Hoenigman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, E. 200 St. and Lake Shore Blvd. in Euclid. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020