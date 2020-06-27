Jean T. Esposito
Jean T. Esposito passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, niece, Kathy Sheridan, and her great-niece, Marissa Tayari on June 23, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA to Guiseppe and Rosina Esposito.She was a former UAW for Fisher Body and General Motors she also dedicated many years as a Realtor. Jean is survived by brothers: Ernest Esposito and Joseph Esposito and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great nephews. Jean also leaves behind her “mamas’ baby” Spike her bird of 20 years.She was preceded in death by sisters: Mary Ferbiak, Josephine Barros, Helen Massimo, Gloria Sheridan and brother Albert Esposito. Also, Ann Mioli, her best friend for over 40 years.A Celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Jean.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
