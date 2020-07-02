Jeanette M. Papp, 86, was born on August 27, 1933, and passed away, surrounded by family on July 1, 2020, in Perry, Ohio. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Marymount Catholic High School at the age of 16 before being introduced to the country in Sheffield Township, just outside of Ashtabula, Ohio. The city girl quickly acclimated to the farm life and raising six little ranch hands that she called her little chickens. Jeanette was a fiercely dedicated mother who loved to cook and care for her children and thankfully, her youthful spirit helped her endure the many pranks and hijinks a brood of kids can create. She moved to North Kingsville and in 1981 married Mike Papp, adding another three kids to the mix. She and Mike enjoyed dancing, travel, and spending time with family. She flourished in her professional life and built her own business, PSA, from the ground up in 1979. She was admired by everyone who knew her as a strong, dynamic, intelligent, hard-working, resilient, tireless, and loving woman. She inspired family, friends, colleagues, customers, and strangers alike. To top it off, her classy fashion sense always left a lasting impression. She loved plants, flowers, cooking, baking, gardening, and reading. Jeanette’s door was always open, and she loved company. Somehow, an entire buffet would magically appear, and she still had the energy to join the fun and laughter. Her strong Catholic faith helped through the many trials of her life and multiple bouts with cancer, which she eventually succumbed to. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Vedra; sisters, Helen Zimmer and Dolores Rayne; step-son, Douglas Papp; and grandson, Joshua Colan. Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, G. Michael Papp; six children, Dirk Kolasinski, Vickie Cashen, Sandy Colan, Mark Kolasinski, Leanne Breiner, Craig Kolasinski, and step-daughters, Michele Dailey, and Kristin Bender; as well as 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.