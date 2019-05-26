|
|
Funeral Services for Jeanette S. Spencer, age 60, of Painesville will be held 11 am Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Painesville Assembly of God Church 10949 Johnny Cake Ridge Road Painesville. Family and friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Painesville Assembly of God Church.Jeanette was born October 11, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio to William Ray and Zula Mae (Nettles) Spencer. She passed away May 24, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.She was a graduate of Riverside High school and received her associate degree from Kent State University. Her greatest joys in life were her daughters: Christa, Sarah, Rachel and Jeana.Jeanette is survived by her daughters: Christa Brown of Painesville, Sarah (Phill) Parris of Meansville, GA, Rachel (James) Lucas of Painesville, and Jeana Wesley of Painesville; sisters: Linda Spencer of Waxahachie, TX, Debbie (Myron) Koyle of Stow, Ohio, and Connie Pontious of Painesville and five grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bill A. Spencer.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Painesville Assembly of God, in honor of Jeanette, for missions.
Published in News-Herald on May 27, 2019