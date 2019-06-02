Funeral Services for Jeanette Underwood will be 11:00 am Thursday June 6, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 306 Fairport Nursery Road, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends may call one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, in Painesville, OhioJeanette was the daughter of Clarence and Ulla (Martin) Childrey born March 9, 1936 in Chase City Virginia, she passed away June 2, 2019 at her home.Jeanette was a homemaker who enjoyed reading the Bible and attending her church. The most cherished thing in her life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildrenJeanette is survived by her sons: Harold Michael (Debbie) Underwood, Stuart Wayne, Sr. (Cheryl Denise) Underwood, and Paul David (Lisa) Underwood; daughters: Belinda Gail (Mick) Cohagan and Jacqueline Sue Brolund; brother, Clarence (Barbara) Childrey; brother in law, Leon Underwood; sisters in law: Wanda Carioti, Betty Brookover, Paulette Bonnell and Ruth Underwood; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great- grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Underwood in 2018; sister, Shirley Ann Childrey; sister in law, Mae Mcfarren; brothers in law, Ed Underwood and Lester Underwood; and grandson Chad DowningMemorial contributions may be made in her name to Lakeside Baptist Church. Published in News-Herald on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary