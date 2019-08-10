Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South St.
Chardon, OH
Jeanine Quinette (Mezak) Barstow


1959 - 2019
Jeanine Quinette (Mezak) Barstow Obituary
Jeanine Quinette (nee: Mezak) Barstow age 60, of Chardon, passed away very unexpectedly at home on August 8, 2019. Jeanine was born July 27, 1959 to James and Joyce (nee: Cromer) Mezak in Claridon Twp. She grew up and lived in Geauga County her entire life. February 14, 1996 she married Thomas Barstow in Claridon. Jeanine worked for Heinen’s of Chardon for 23 years and was one of the only employees that remained from the grand opening. She loved any kind of gambling and loved visiting her son, Brandon (Lauren) Freeman, and her two grandchildren, Quinn and Kinsley, in Houston, TX. Jeanine adored her family more than anything. Close behind was her dream car, a 2017 Ford Mustang GT 5.0.Survivors include her husband, son, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.She is preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Billie Gibson.Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 13 from 4-8 PM at Burr Funeral Home (116 South St. Chardon, OH). A private family service and burial will be held at a later date.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
