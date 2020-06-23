Jeanne Ann Johnson
Jeanne Ann Johnson, age 87, passed away peacefully, June 21, 2020, at the Enclave at Newell Creek in Mentor. She was born May 25, 1933, in Massillon, Ohio, to Kermit and Alice (Daniels) Snyder. Jeanne was a resident of Painesville since 1964 and worked at Heather Hill Nursing Home for many years. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God and sang in the choir. She enjoyed traveling, had a collection of owls and mugs, and she was very creative with greeting cards. But most of all, she loved spending time with all her grandchildren. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Melvin W. Johnson; sons, David (Debbie) Hammack, Daniel Hammack, Dennis (Judy) Hammack, Douglas (Kathy) Hammack, Mark (Marilyn) Johnson, and Paul Johnson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Callow; and brother, Dr. Richard “Dick” Snyder. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, OH. Family and friends will be received 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Friends will also be received 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., June 26th, one hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.


